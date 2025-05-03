The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday said it has officially begun the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education, in the wake of the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

The Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement made available , noted that this legislation, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, empowers FCOEs to concurrently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education —signposting an important milestone in Nigeria’s teacher education reform.

Disclosing the policy rollout in Abuja, the Education Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa said the implementation was a bold and progressive step.

“The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation — enabling FCOEs to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees. This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria.”

According to the Act, all FCOEs that meet the National Universities Commission standards are now eligible to operate under the Dual Mandate. This inclusive policy ensures that institutions, regardless of their establishment date, can participate once the stipulated requirements are met.

The Minister stressed the policy’s effect, noting that offering degrees within FCOEs equips educators with higher competencies to meet the evolving demands of the education sector. It also expands access to higher education by providing an alternative route to earn Education degrees outside the traditional university system.

The Dual Mandate addresses multiple challenges simultaneously, including curbing declining enrolment, preserving institutional relevance, and eliminating the need for university affiliations in the issuance of degrees.

Furthermore, the policy grants greater autonomy to FCOEs in curriculum development and implementation, enabling them to respond more swiftly to emerging trends and needs in the teaching profession.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to revitalizing education, the Minister stated: “No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers. This policy strengthens the foundation of our education system—ensuring that every teacher is trained, qualified, and prepared.”