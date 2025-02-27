CSOs allege rights violations by Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services

A coalition of civil society organisations for human rights in a press conference on Wednesday has alleged human rights violations, torture and institution of arbitrary and illegal detention centre by Chief Oweizidei Thomas Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo and his Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited in the Niger Delta region.

The CSOs after a peaceful protest at Shoprite, Alausa, Lagos issued a statement signed by the Convener, Comrade Abe Emmanuel calling upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to investigate the allegations with a view to nipping the seeds of such atrocities in the bud.

The coalition added that ever since the current government came on board it has made its determination to reset Nigeria on a sound footing , saying the its cornerstone of such reset goes beyond economic reforms and the placing of the economy on sound footing, but also to promote human rights, rule of law and due process.

It noted that “From the word ‘go’, your administration has shown promised of renewed hope. This hope is not centered on economic and infrastructural

development alone, but also on human capital development; and protection of human rights is an integral part of this development. We believe as a civil society organisation that for the fortunes of

Nigeria to move progressively the later part of this defined development must be protected and harnessed. This putsch forms

the hallmark of today’s briefing.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Human Rights is a coalition convened to advocate for monitoring and defense human

rights across the length and breathe of the Federation of Nigeria.”

The coalition says it has received countless petitions and reports of torture, arbitrary arrest and detention of innocent citizens in an illegal centre, wondering if such trend of torture is part of the duty and brief of Tantilla Security Services which is solely contracted to protect pipelines.

The coalition named Jolomi Abechukwu from Tisin Community who according to him was arrested alongside his friend Bade and taken

into captivity in Oporoza where the alleged camp and illegal detention facilities of the Tantita security are located.

They were arrested on 2nd of December, 2024 and released in January, 2025.

“As law abiding youths of Nigeria, we do not want to believe that the pipeline surveillance contract, gives impetus to the security

company to arrogate arrest and detention powers reserved only for the security apparatchik of Nigeria.

“These unlawful arrests violate the express provisions of chapter iv of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the express provisions of the African Charter on

Human and People’s Rights.

“We are drawing the attention of the federal government to this anomaly with call on international organisations to help protect the rights of Nigerian youths spread across Nigeria because if this situation is not investigated and arrested, Youths living in the Niger Delta region will continue to suffer the inhumane and unconstitutional treatment meted out by the Tantita Security

Services Limited.”

“Lastly, we do not want to believe that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration which is fast building a reputation for due process, is aware of these heinous crimes against humanity.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to look into the allegations with dispatch as to save innocent citizens from the arbitrariness of the Tantilla Security Services.