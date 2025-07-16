Falsehood, divisive rhetoric will deny you second tenure, MASSOB blasts Soludo

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, criticised the recent statement attributed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State that 99.9 per cent of crimes committed in the South-East were perpetrated by local residents.

It warned the governor that falsehood and divisive rhetoric would never sell his second tenure ambition.

In a statement, MASSOB cautioned Soludo of the grave injustices and violent acts inflicted upon the Igbo people by some Fulani terrorist herdsmen.

The statement signed by the National Director of Information of the group, Edeson Samuel, noted that numerous atrocities have been recorded across Igbo land, including the tragic events at the Gariki Cow Market in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Council of Abia State, where over 200 innocent Igbo lives were lost by the actions of Fulani herders.

“Other significant incidents, including the brutal killings of Igbo villagers and destruction of properties in Nimbo, Ehamufu, Ugwogo Nike, all in Enugu State, and Obinze, in Imo State, have similarly been carried out by these same aggressors.

“It is disheartening to witness Soludo seemingly forgetting the continuous cycle of killings, kidnappings, rapes, and other crimes against Igbo people in Anambra State being perpetrated by the Hausa-Fulani.”

The statement noted that Igbo communities within Enugu City, in areas such as the New Garki and New Artisan Markets, have literally transformed into criminal havens by Hausa Fulani people, where human parts are allegedly sold to ritualists.

MASSOB insisted that the true perpetrators of insecurity in Anambra State are often the governor’s political militant groups, such as Ndi Aka Odo, Ndi Udo Ga Chi and the Fulani terrorist herdsmen killing and destroying Igbo properties .

HOWEVER, a faith-based human rights advocacy group, Nomadic Rights Concern (NORIC), has described Soludo as a presidential material, commending him for his courageous and honest comment about the perpetrators of insecurity in the South-East.

The group, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Chairman, Prof. Umar Muhammad Labdo, said the governor’s recent declaration that most kidnappers and violent criminals in Anambra are Igbo has “demystified the myth of the Fulani criminal.”

NORICs noted that the governor’s stance was “a landmark and an eye-opener,” urging other leaders in the South-East to emulate him by speaking the truth, no matter how unpalatable .”