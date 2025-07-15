Amaechi pays final respects to Buhari in symbolic Dan Amanar Daura attire

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was among the early dignitaries who visited the Daura residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, as final burial preparations gathered momentum.

Amaechi donned the full traditional regalia of Dan Amanar Daura — a revered title conferred on him by the Daura Emirate in 2022, meaning “Trusted Son of Daura” — in a poignant tribute to the late Nigerian leader.

His appearance in the Daura royal attire was seen as a symbolic gesture of honour and solidarity with the family and the people of Daura.

Also in attendance was former Borno State governor and APC stalwart, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who joined family members and sympathisers at the residence to offer condolences ahead of the arrival of Buhari’s remains from London.

The former president, who died in a London hospital at the age of 82, is expected to be laid to rest later today in line with Islamic burial rites.