Connect with us

Business

FirstBank champions inclusive fintech innovation at Canada-Africa Fintech Summit
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

OBJ speaks at LEIC conference, as Kotoye, monarchs and 15 others bag doctoral honours

Business

Dangote Refinery dismisses shutdown rumours, maintains PMS gantry price at N850

Business

9mobile rebrands as T2 to boost market position

Business

AfDB approves $5.3m PPP grant for four countries, backs Zambia’s private sector growth

Business

SUBEB, UBEC Sensitise Parents, Guardians on Free Primary School Enrolment

Business

‘Now, Africa Trade Begins!’ – UBA Integrates PAPSS into LEO Chatbot for Seamless Cross-Border Payments

Business

Navy shuts down 71 illegal refineries, seizes 411,000 litres of stolen crude in July

Business

FG rolls out YouthCred Initiative for NYSC members

Business

"Stup1d boy, God punish you!" Otedola recounts Obasanjo’s furious 2am call over diesel deregulation

Business

FirstBank champions inclusive fintech innovation at Canada-Africa Fintech Summit

Published

50 mins ago

on

FirstBank champions inclusive fintech innovation at Canada-Africa Fintech Summit

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to cross-border financial innovation and inclusion by sponsoring the 2025 edition of the Canada-Africa Fintech Summit (CAFS), held from August 5 to 8 at the Sheraton Centre in Downtown Toronto, Canada.

The summit, convened by Dr. Segun Aina, President of the African Fintech Network, brought together fintech leaders, regulators, startups and investors from Africa and Canada to explore scalable digital solutions, stimulate investment, and promote inclusive economic growth across both continents.

As one of Africa’s oldest and most influential financial institutions, with over 131 years of service, FirstBank said its sponsorship underscores its drive to foster collaboration between African and Canadian fintech ecosystems. “Our support of CAFS 2025 reflects our belief that collaboration between African and Canadian fintech ecosystems can lead to transformative innovations. FirstBank is proud to help shape that future,” said Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at the bank.

At a high-level panel session alongside Rudy Cuzzeto, Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore, and David Stevenson, Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (Nigeria), FirstBank’s Group Executive for E-Business and Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, highlighted the importance of digital cooperation.

“We’re building APIs that understand regulatory bifurcation, who has access to what, and why. The technology is the easy part. The real challenge lies in maintaining security, consent, and performance,” Ezirim said.

He noted that Nigeria’s fintech landscape has moved “beyond disruption to convergence,” integrating banks, fintechs, and regulators into an agile, accountable ecosystem. Regulatory clarity, he stressed, remains key to public trust and attracting investment.

In a separate discussion, FirstBank’s Chief Technology Officer, Rachel Adeshina, spoke on leveraging artificial intelligence to expand credit access for underbanked populations. “We’re addressing data poverty by using AI to interpret alternative data, allowing us to lend to individuals who might otherwise be invisible to the traditional credit system,” she said. Adeshina revealed that the bank has disbursed over ₦1 trillion in digital loans through its AI-driven model, achieving a repayment rate exceeding 99%. She attributed the success to a supportive environment that includes API banking regulations, data privacy laws, and a transition from account-based to wallet-based banking. She added that achieving digital scale in Africa would require interoperability across its 54 markets.

CAFS 2025 formed part of Canada’s broader Africa Strategy, which seeks to deepen economic partnerships, digital cooperation and innovation exchange. With Africa’s digital finance ecosystem expanding and Canada moving towards an open banking framework, organisers said such platforms are crucial for aligning strategies and unlocking collaborative opportunities.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (172) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (375) Alex Otti (577) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (942) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (178) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (358) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (104) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (127) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (161) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (130) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (638) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (97) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement