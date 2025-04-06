Ex- Oyo state governor Olunloyo dies at 89

Former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Victor Omololu Olunloyo, is reported dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Sunday, just days before his 90th birthday.

His death was given confirmation in a statement issued by Barrister Oladapo Ogunwusi on behalf of the family.

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday,” the statement read.

Dr. Olunloyo, who held the traditional titles of Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, was a respected statesman with a distinguished public service career. He was the first Rector of both The Polytechnic, Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic, among several other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates, even as we come to grips with this devastating event,” the statement added.

The family appealed for privacy during this period of mourning, noting that arrangements for a befitting burial are underway.