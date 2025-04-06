Abia govt dismisses rumour of engaging ESN to fight crime

Abia State Government has described as malicious and misleading the report that the administration of Governor Alex Otti, has approved the involvement of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) to fight the menace of Fulani Herdsmen and Protect Abia Farmers, following the continued inaction of Nigerian Security Forces.

The state government stated that the post is intended to create disaffection and cause unnecessary tension in the state, adding that Abia State Government led by Governor Alex Otti has nothing to do with such rumour peddled by a faceless blogger.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor, Ferdinand Ekeoma on Sunday, the State Government recalled that the authors of the statement had issued a similar fake statement few weeks ago, stressing that the government intentionally ignored them.

Abia government reiterated that the state under the leadership of Dr. Alex Otti could not have thought of engaging none-state actors to fight criminals and insecurity of any kind in any part of the state, insisting that the State Government places confidence on various security agencies which also led to the establishment of the state’s joint security taskforce codenamed “Operation Crush”.

Ekeoma also revealed that the joint taskforce has recorded tremendous success in the entire state and has kept the state safe and secure despite pockets of armed robbery and kidnapping which the government is working tirelessly to completely eliminate.

The Government reminded those who have decided to play dirty politics by inciting fear and violence against the state and its citizens, not minding the danger they pose to the lives and property of Abians, that their actions will attract severe consequences whenever they are caught.

Abia State government, however, enjoined residents of the State to ignore the false statement and view it as another move by desperate enemies of the state to present it in bad light for their selfish agenda.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of Abia State government has been drawn to a post by a faceless blogger alleging that the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, “has approved the involvement of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) to confront Fulani Herdsmen and Protect Abia Farmers, following the continued inaction of Nigerian Security Forces.”

It’s important to state that the above statement is false, malicious and misleading, and has nothing to do with Abia state government led by Governor Alex Otti. The post is intended to create disaffection and cause unnecessary tension in the state.

The authors of the statement had issued a similar FAKE statement a few weeks ago, but we intentionally ignored them , however, we feel it has become necessary for the government to respond to the latest statement so that innocent and unsuspecting members of the public will not fall prey to such a dubious fabrication.

For the records, the government of Abia State under the leadership of Dr. Alex Otti could not have contemplated embracing the services of none-state actors to fight criminals and insecurity of any kind in any part of the state.”