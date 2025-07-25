EU, Nigerian editors partner to tackle fake news, disinformation

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has partnered with the European Union (EU) to organise a one-day training programme for editors and media executives aimed at combating the growing threat of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation in Nigeria’s media landscape.

The training, scheduled to hold in Lagos today (July 25, 2025), is supported by the EU and is designed to equip editors with the technical skills and knowledge needed to identify, verify, and debunk false information.

In a statement signed by its President, Mr. Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild expressed concern over the rising influence of fake news, warning that it has the potential to erode the credibility of professional journalism and destabilise the country if not tackled.

“Fake news and propaganda threaten to undermine the credibility of the mass media and the stability of the country. Editors and media executives play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information published in their respective media organisations. However, recent experiences have proved that editors need the necessary technical skills and training to effectively identify and debunk misinformation,” the statement read.

Focus on fact-checking and accuracy

The Guild stressed that the proliferation of social media and digital platforms has made it easier for misinformation to spread rapidly, often with devastating consequences. It emphasised the need for accurate and trustworthy reporting to promote informed decision-making and hold government accountable at all levels.

The training will target 50 editors drawn from print, online, and broadcast media houses. According to the NGE, the programme is expected to improve fact-checking skills, enhance accuracy and reliability in reporting, and empower journalists to better serve the public with credible information.

Key speakers and topics

Renowned media professionals, including Mr. Azu Isiekwene, Executive Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspapers, and Dr. David Ajikobi, Executive Director of Africa Check, will lead sessions at the workshop. Topics to be covered include:

Principles of Fact-Checking: Understanding the Role of Editors in Fact-Checking and the Principles of Accuracy, Fairness, and Transparency.

Identifying Misinformation and Disinformation: Analysing Examples of Misinformation, Disinformation and Fake News.

Fact-Checking Tools and Resources: Overview of Fact-Checking Tools and Analysing Complex Fact-Checking Scenarios.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria/ECOWAS, His Excellency Gautier Mignot, will declare the programme open with a brief address.