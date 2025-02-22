Connect with us

CSO, EU, media partner to  promote transparency, good governance in Abia 
The African Centre for Human Advancement and Resource Support (CHARS-Africa)  says it is working in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC), the European Union and the media in Nigeria to promote  transparency and good governance in the country.

The extant legal frameworks that promote good governance upon which the group is basing its campaign-guidelines  include  the Public Procurement Act 2007, Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and Freedom of Information Act 2011.

The Executive Director, CHARS-Africa, Mrs. Amaka Biachi, announced  this on Thursday in Umuahia at a stakeholders  Round Table forum with the Theme: “Support to civil society advocacy towards strengthening key legislative frameworks for increased accountability and good governance in Abia State”.

She explained that  the key stakeholders in Abia media space were brought together  to exchange ideas, knowledge, explore opportunities and make recommendations on the way forward for good governance in the state.

“By doing so, the stakeholders would  establish innovative strategies that will enhance accountability in Abia State governance,” she stated.

During the discourse, the stakeholders reviewed the status of the extant legal  tools as applicable in Abia state  as well as  stressed the  need for Human Rights lawyers to join the media in Abia State.

They noted that  though the Public Procurement Act 2007 was domesticated in Abia since 2012,  the political will to implement the contents had been an uphill task for the past administrations in Abia.  With the ongoing campaigns, it  is hoped that the present government might implement the  provisions in the long run.

Not only that. Abia has not  considered it necessary  to domesticate the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

However, stakeholders in the campaign for good governance resolved to intensify efforts and apply every available legal instrument to hold state actors accountable to the masses.

They  saw inadequate financial encouragements  and material supports  to  media practioners by their employers as well as inaccessibility of key government functionaries  to newsmen as major constrains in the practice of journalism. Both the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Governor were mandated to be making copies of relevant laws  and Budgets passed by the House, available to Journalist as part of their working instruments.

Nevertheless, Biachi decried the prevailing situation where  Abia government project contracts were devoid of local contents and apparently  awarded in the dark,  in violation of Part VI, Section 25(2)(ii) of the Public Procurement Act 2007. This provisiion stipulates, among others, that “the invitation for bids shall be advertised in at least two national newspapers.”

She noted with concern the unwillingness of state actors to comply with the provisions of the various legal frameworks put in place to promote accountability and good governance.

The CHARS-Africa-boss  called for the assistance of the media in helping to hold the state actors accountable to, saying that with effective synergy between the media and the CSO’s state- actors would not escape public scrutiny.

In his presentation, the Project Director, ROLAC, Mr Peter Chuka Okoye, commended the media and the CSOs in Abia state for their efforts in promoting good governance and accountability.

He regretted that there was always the tendency to lay much blame on state actors for not doing enough to promote good governance while the people remain indifferent, as if it does not concern them.  “The  people should play their own part, to make the balance”.

He promised that he would partner with the duo of CHARS-Africa and Abia media and the people to achieve good results in the campaign for good governance in  Abia State.

At the end of the forum, every attendee was given copies of the Legal instruments for  closer  studies and effective monitoring.

 

