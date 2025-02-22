CSO, EU, media partner to  promote transparency, good governance in Abia 

The African Centre for Human Advancement and Resource Support (CHARS-Africa) says it is working in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC), the European Union and the media in Nigeria to promote transparency and good governance in the country.

The extant legal frameworks that promote good governance upon which the group is basing its campaign-guidelines include the Public Procurement Act 2007, Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and Freedom of Information Act 2011.

The Executive Director, CHARS-Africa, Mrs. Amaka Biachi, announced this on Thursday in Umuahia at a stakeholders Round Table forum with the Theme: “Support to civil society advocacy towards strengthening key legislative frameworks for increased accountability and good governance in Abia State”.

She explained that the key stakeholders in Abia media space were brought together to exchange ideas, knowledge, explore opportunities and make recommendations on the way forward for good governance in the state.

“By doing so, the stakeholders would establish innovative strategies that will enhance accountability in Abia State governance,” she stated.

During the discourse, the stakeholders reviewed the status of the extant legal tools as applicable in Abia state as well as stressed the need for Human Rights lawyers to join the media in Abia State.

They noted that though the Public Procurement Act 2007 was domesticated in Abia since 2012, the political will to implement the contents had been an uphill task for the past administrations in Abia. With the ongoing campaigns, it is hoped that the present government might implement the provisions in the long run.

Not only that. Abia has not considered it necessary to domesticate the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Freedom of Information Act.

However, stakeholders in the campaign for good governance resolved to intensify efforts and apply every available legal instrument to hold state actors accountable to the masses.

They saw inadequate financial encouragements and material supports to media practioners by their employers as well as inaccessibility of key government functionaries to newsmen as major constrains in the practice of journalism. Both the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Governor were mandated to be making copies of relevant laws and Budgets passed by the House, available to Journalist as part of their working instruments.

Nevertheless, Biachi decried the prevailing situation where Abia government project contracts were devoid of local contents and apparently awarded in the dark, in violation of Part VI, Section 25(2)(ii) of the Public Procurement Act 2007. This provisiion stipulates, among others, that “the invitation for bids shall be advertised in at least two national newspapers.”

She noted with concern the unwillingness of state actors to comply with the provisions of the various legal frameworks put in place to promote accountability and good governance.

The CHARS-Africa-boss called for the assistance of the media in helping to hold the state actors accountable to, saying that with effective synergy between the media and the CSO’s state- actors would not escape public scrutiny.

In his presentation, the Project Director, ROLAC, Mr Peter Chuka Okoye, commended the media and the CSOs in Abia state for their efforts in promoting good governance and accountability.

He regretted that there was always the tendency to lay much blame on state actors for not doing enough to promote good governance while the people remain indifferent, as if it does not concern them. “The people should play their own part, to make the balance”.

He promised that he would partner with the duo of CHARS-Africa and Abia media and the people to achieve good results in the campaign for good governance in Abia State.

At the end of the forum, every attendee was given copies of the Legal instruments for closer studies and effective monitoring.