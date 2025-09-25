Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with the European Union (EU) on its “Supporting Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria” initiative, a programme designed to improve access to welfare for children and vulnerable groups across the country.

Otti made the pledge on Wednesday during the formal launch of the project and inauguration of the Abia State Social Protection Council, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia.

The three-year programme (2024–2027), funded by the EU with a budget of €3 million, is being implemented by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) across Abia, Benue, Oyo, Sokoto states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Otti described the project as timely, noting that it would help Abia expand its social safety nets and strengthen ongoing efforts to support vulnerable households.

“I am particularly glad that the programme is designed to expand our reach by bringing more people into the social safety-net. The state is prepared to offer every required support to make this initiative a success,” Otti said.

He explained that his administration had already established institutional frameworks such as the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, the Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, and the Abia State Senior Citizens Centre to drive social welfare policies.

According to him, poverty and deprivation are not isolated challenges but systemic issues that require structured solutions.

The governor expressed gratitude to the EU for its long-standing interventions in health, education, environment, energy, and support for vulnerable groups, which he said had improved the lives of thousands of Abia residents.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said the initiative aligns with the Union’s broader development goals in education, health, gender equality, and economic growth. He announced that the EU team would provide ICT equipment to integrate poor and vulnerable households in Abia into the National Social Register.

“Let me commend Governor Otti for his commitment to growth and development in the state. Together with UNICEF and ILO, we are building a stronger and more resilient Abia and Nigeria,” Mignot stated.

Dr Vanessa Lerato Phala-Moyo, ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, noted that the initiative fits into Otti’s vision for a “New Abia” and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the project will provide safety nets for the most vulnerable citizens.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Service in Nigeria, Judith Lever’llee, described social protection as “more than a project, but a promise to address societal problems sustainably.” She observed that 40.8% of Nigerians are currently on the social register, expressing optimism that with collaboration, the figure would improve.

“We want the best for Nigerian children. Nigeria can stand out in Africa as a model. Let this launch be the start of a movement,” she said.

The launch was attended by EU officials, UNICEF and ILO representatives, state government functionaries, traditional rulers, and community leaders.