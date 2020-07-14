Adebayo Obajemu

Federal Government has finally given approval for reconstituted boards of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas(NLNG) and Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT).

This development was made known via a statement issued by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the new board, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, was necessary because the current board members had been in office since 2005.

He disclosed that the new board members for the NLNG include Dr Edmund Daukoru as Chaiman, Mr Henry lkem-Obih as a Member and Dr Rabiu Sulaiman as a Member.

Other Members include the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Nabasu.

He also said that Daukoru was also approved as the President of the Board of BGT while Doyin Akinyanju and Abdul Abba are members.

The minister noted that Kyari and Nabasu were also members of the board.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the chairman and other outgoing board members of NLNG for steering the companies to record successes, particularly the Train 7 FID.