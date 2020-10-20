The United States government has issued security alert advising its citizens in Nigeria to keep low profile amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the country.

The US Consulate in Lagos which issued the alert on Tuesday, said while most of the protests remain peaceful, violence have broken out in some places with thoroughfares and bridges blocked.

“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges. Some police stations have been targeted,” the consulate said.

” Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.

Actions To Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s), Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, Keep a low profile, Be aware of your surroundings, Monitor local media for updates, Review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.”