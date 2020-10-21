OBINNA EZUGWU

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has ordered the imposition of 24-hour curfew in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, effective from 7pm today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, until further notice.

The order was contained in a statement on Wednesday, signed by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh.

Aroh stated that the decision “followed the observed hijack of #EndSARS protests, which had been peaceful in the past days, by miscreants who plan to unleash mayhem”.

He added that “the Governor of Enugu State in fulfillment of his primary responsibility of protection of lives and property of all law-abiding residents in the state has therefore, ordered the imposition of the curfew in the above mentioned local governments, until further notice”.

According to him, “parents/guardians are enjoined to prevail on their wards to desist from any unlawful conduct while the youth in Enugu State are also urged to remain calm and law-abiding as Enugu State Government has taken steps to address the issues at stake, including the inauguration of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings earlier this afternoon”.