By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To see to all sorts of police brutality in Osun State, the governor of the state Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday inaugurated 12-man judicial panel of enquiry.

The committee which is headed by the Justice Akin Oladimeji, Rtd, was given six months to carry out its assignment.

The panel also has as members, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun of Civil Society Organisation, Comrade Ismail Abdul Aziz, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria, Osun, Prof. Grace Akinola, from the academia, Biodun Layonu, SAN, Abayomi Ogundele Esq, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Jide Akano, Rtd. DIG. of Police and Mr. Jumoke Ogunkeyede, Social Activist as members

Others members include: Teslim Salaudeen, NAOSS, Comrade Oluwasegun Idowu, Civil Society Organisation, Abdulrahman Okunade, NBA Chairman, Osogbo and the Secretary of the panel, Mrs. Kemi Bello, Ministry of Justice, Osun.

The panel according to the governor is expected to investigate violations of human rights, evaluate evidence and make necessary recommendations.

They are also to investigate the violent attack carried out against Mr. Governor and his entourage at Olaiya roundabout on 17th October, 2020 and make appropriate recommendations.

Oyetola urged the panel to approach the assignment with sense of responsibility, fairness and integrity so that justice will be done.

“I therefore urge members of the public to come out to make presentations to the Panel in the interest of justice. The modus operandi for exercising this right by the members of the public shall be communicated to them by the Panel.

“I assure you all that the recommendations of the Panel shall be implemented to the letter and with dispatch in line with the requirements of justice administration and delivery,” Oyetola stated.