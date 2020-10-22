OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping silence over shooting of protesters at Lekki Tollgate and for failing to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones.

The group in a statement Wednesday by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti described the President’s silence as pathetic, even as he demanded the arrest of the officers involved.

“Afenifere is in deep mourning over the Tuesday mindless massacre of peaceful innocent Protesters in Lekki by bloodsucking Nigerian soldiers,” the statement read.

“The space where Muslims prayed on Friday and Christians on Sunday was turned to a bloody ground when the Nigerian state showed itsbeastiality.

“We mourn all the dead and commiserate with their families. We once again identify with the young ones in their just demands for a better society.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-0lu, the Governor of Lagos has denied inviting soilders to Lagos, we need to know who deployed those killers through an international inquiry.

“It is also pathetic that the President has kept mute over the killings and has not deemed it necessary to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones.

“We have also noticed the massive destruction of property in the city after the killings which security forces who were eager to kill innocent people have not been able to stop.

“We are not unawares of attempt to cause ethnic divisions over what is going on. We should be careful not to play unto the hands of those who have exploited our peoples through divide and rule over the years.

“The unity of the oppressed is key at the moment and our peoples are enjoined to avoid any action that could be misinterpreted as solidarity is required at this moment.

“We demand the arrest and trial of all trigger-happy men who have caused sorrow, tears and blood.

“We cannot end this without once again calling for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria to avoid imminent collapse.

“We call on the Governor of Lagos to show better humanity than the Federal Government by apologizing over the killings to partly assuage feelings and show value for human lives.

“Afenifere shall be at the forefront of seeking justice and will not relent in making all sacrifices to make Nigeria a proper federal state that can guarrattee happiness for its people.”