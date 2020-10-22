OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States has called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to hold security agencies who fired shots at peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos and other parts of the country to account.

US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo who made the demand on Thursday, said his country condemns incidents of military forces firing at unarmed protesters.

“The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos,” he said via his twitter handle, @SecPompeo

“Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS”