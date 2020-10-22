OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will address the nation tonight by 7 pm.

This comes few hours after he met with the Service Chiefs amid the outrage over the shooting of the #EndSARS protesters by security operatives on Tuesday.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, reads, “Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”