‘End of a glorious era,’ CCDI mourns Pa Edwin Clark 

Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI) an advocacy group, has mourned the passing of elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw nation, Pa Edwin Clark, describing it as the “end of a glorious era.”

The group in a statement by its president, Ide Goddy Uwazurike and its secretary, Steve Nwabuko on Tuesday, noted that announcement of the death of Pa Edwin Clark on the 17th of February, 2025 at the age 97 came with shock and surprise and coming just three days after his friend and compatriot Pa Ayo Adebanjo transited to eternity on the 14th of February, 2025.

Pa Edwin Clark was Ijaw by tribe, from Delta state, a Lawyer by profession, having studied law in the United kingdom and called to the English Bar.

The group said he was “a bureaucratic technocrat by career having served under the military government of General Gowon as a Federal Commissioner (equivalent of today’s Ministerial position) and functioned effectively in the military administration of Colonel Samuel Ogbemudia, then military Governor of old Bendel state.”

According to the CCDI, “Pa Edwin Clark was an activist politician by disposition and a fierce advocate of justice, equity and fairness in the distribution of economic resources, political patronages, appointments, and leadership rotation to accommodate all interests and shades of opinion in society.

“Pa Edwin Clark bears the appropriate sobriquet of “Mr Resource Control” to the effect of making the Niger Delta region that bears the largest reservoir of oil and gas deposits as greatest source of revenue earnings for Nigeria be given essential consideration in revenue sharing and catering for environmental degradations occasioned by oil drilling with consequential oil spills.

“Pa Edwin Clark was a “Street Boy” in carriage, speech and action in the Niger Delta region and was both feared and respected by Ijaw Youths and the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress in his capacity as the Leader of the famous Pan Niger Delta Development Force (PANDEF).

“When Ijaw Youths created a militia group called “The Avengers” in 2005, that was primarily engaged in pipeline vandalization and kidnapping of workers of international oil companies, it was to Pa Edwin Clark that the Federal Government of Nigeria entrusted the task of stemming the tide of insurrection and gangsterism that resulted in the fall of Nigeria’s OPEC approved oil production quotas.

“Pa Edwin Clark tamed the Avengers, got them to lay down arms and brought them to the negotiating table of former President Umaru Yar’Adua Amnesty Programme.

“Pa Edwin Clark fought and got the creation of the followings:

Niger Delta Development Commission.

Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The 13% oil derivation awards for oil producing areas.

Foreign academic scholarships for Niger Delta students.

The Niger Delta University of Science and Technology.

“The international subpoena issued against Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) that awarded a $1 million USA dollars aggravated damages for the Clean Up of Ogoni land by Shell.

“Pa Edwin Clark in his capacity as astute politician was the leader of the Southern Nigeria delegation at the 2014 National Conference that produced the document for the restructuring of Nigeria for good governance, effective leadership and efficient allocation of resources.

“The colossus embedded in the personality of Pa Edwin Clark made him return to organising a Southern Nigeria (South West-represented by Afenifere, South East-represented by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and South South South-represented by PANDEV regional amalgams) and Middle Belt Coalition to address political inequities, leadership deficits, skewed national bureaucratic control, lopsided economic development, Constitution change and power rotation in a manner considered inclusive, equitable, acceptable and ubiquitous for even national development.”

The group noted that Pa Edwin Clark came, he saw, and he conquered.

“He left no stone unturned in reminding Nigeria of its origin, indigenship, independence struggle, the civil war and the new Nigeria of equality, equity, justice and fair play that he was spearheading it’s birth through political alignments and democratic consciousness.

“Pa Edwin Clark spoke and stood for the fact that it was Igbo turn to govern Nigeria fifty four years after the civil war in 2023 and also adviced the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi kanu from detention unconditionally in the face of judicial verdict of a no case submission.

“Pa Edwin Clark was a strong voice from Southern Nigeria, a critical stakeholder in the Nigeria project and a fiery fighter of the rights of Ijaw nation in Nigeria.

“He was the brother of Amb Akporedo Clark and Prof J P Clark, cousin of the Ibrus and compatriots of Chief Guy Ikokwu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof George Obiozor and Chief E.C.Iwuanyanwu!

“As we celebrate the passage of an icon, astute politician, quintessential leader, Pa Edwin Clark, we pray for his immediate family to endure his glorious passage to eternity.

“Our condolences go to the Ijaw nation, the southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Coalition and to Nigerians in general.

“May the upcoming generation learn and grow bigger and do better for the peace, unity and continued existence of Nigeria.

“Rest in Perfect Peace Pa Edwin Clark.

Adieu the lion of Niger Delta.

Adieu the great negotiator.

Adieu the man with the big heart.”