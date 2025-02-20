Senate showers encomiums on late Edwin Clark, seeks national honour

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, paid a glowing tribute to the late Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who died on February 17 at the age of 97.

During plenary, lawmakers in unanimity resolved to implore the federal government to immortalise Clark by renaming a national monument in his honour.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South) and co-sponsored by 16 other senators.

The Senate also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to condole with his family and attend his funeral rites, acknowledging his past membership in the esteemed legislative body. The Senate also observed a minute of silence in his memory.

Presenting the motion, Sen. Thomas revisited Clark’s early life, saying that he was a native of Kiagbodo, Delta State, and began his education in Effurun, Okrika, and Afugbene before moving to the Government Teacher Training College, which later became Delta State University, Abraka.

He briefly worked as a teacher before travelling to the United Kingdom to earn a law degree.

Thomas also recalled Clark’s role in founding PANDEF in 2016, alongside other regional leaders, with the mission of advocating for restructuring, development, and security policies beneficial to the Niger Delta.

“Pa Edwin Clark was a nationalist, a renowned lawyer, a seasoned administrator, a philanthropist, and an astute advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta,” Thomas stated.

In his remarks, Sen. Ede Dafinone (Delta Central) praised Clark’s unwavering courage, stating, “He was never afraid to speak truth to power. Beyond politics, he was a father figure whose willpower will be sorely missed.”

Sen. Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) described Clark as an iconic leader whose contributions to Nigeria were widely acknowledged. “He served meticulously and left an indelible mark in the nation’s history,” he said.

For Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Clark had a lifelong fight for the marginalised and underprivileged. He said, “We can thank him for his sagacity and steadfast courage in speaking truth to power.”

On his part, Sen. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) lauded Clark’s bridge-building efforts, noting, “He preached unity and brotherhood, fostering peace among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.”

In his contribution, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro (Benue South), lamented Clark’s passing at a time when his counsel was greatly needed. “He was one of the formidable founding fathers of modern Nigeria,” Moro remarked.

Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) added that Clark’s influence transcended ethnicity, inspiring people across the nation.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Clark’s relentless fight for the rights of minorities, not just in the Niger Delta but across Nigeria.

“He worked to unite different ethnic groups and advocated passionately for a better Nigeria,” Akpabio stated. “Even beyond 90 years of age, his voice remained strong, and whenever he spoke, his passion for the country was undeniable.”