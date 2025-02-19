Abia plans Smart city for Umuahia, to relocate illegal traders at Isi-Gate

Connect with us

Published

44 mins ago

on

Abia state government has stated its determination to transform the state capital, Umuahia , into a smart city through urban-renewal and beautification initiatives.

To this end, it says there’s a plan to relocate  the illegal  traders  at the Isi-gate to Okwulaga -Afara, as well as adopt  a standardized  house projections  of 1.5 meters for all buildings and construct  bus shelters within Umuahia, with the on-going expansion of the bank road/ government house/ FMC road, among others

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu announced  this while briefing the press after this week ‘s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said that the state government is on the  cusp  of relocating the problematic  illegal Isi-gate market to Afara, saying that the  idea of relocating the Isi-gate illegal structures and activities of touts  is to decongest the city centre of  Umuahia.

 

“Please, be informed that  land for the new  market has been acquired, mapped out  and compensation duly paid to the land owners . At this point, the building of a perimeter fencing round the market is ongoing,” he said.

“Like I said earlier, the relocation is geared towards decongesting Isi-gate and making way for the new bus terminal and other transport and beautification projects around that part of the capital city”.

Prince Kanu said that the state government is very intentional and determined to implement the Smart City project hence, there’s a move to remove the projections in front of buildings.

He noted that the state government, through the Umuahia Capital Development Authority ( UCDA) has standardized the projections in Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

According to him, “Going forward, landlords will be allowed to project their buildings and the specification is about 1.5 meters.  The  idea is to standardize the design for the projections across the length and breadth of the state.

“Of course you know that when the project gets on the way, it would make the state to wear a new look entirely.”

He further explained  that part of the initiatives for the Smart City is  the construction and expansion of 1.385 kilometres Library Avenue (Bank road) into  a two- lane road on either side of the median.

He added that drainage improvement works is also part of the package. He said that by the time the project is  completed , it would enhance the  aesthetics  towards the Government House from either side of Okpara Avenue  from FMC axis.

He equally informed that the initiatives include the construction of bus shelters within Umuahia,  saying that currently, civil works is ongoing at about 10 proposed shelters starting from Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard.

The Information boss  disclosed  that in furtherance to the road development agenda of the state government , there are 28 ongoing construction  projects across the state with  the contractors on all the site working  very hard to beat their respective  deadlines. He also revealed that there are about 44 direct labour sites where work was ongoing  and few of them  have been completed with about 35 on course.

Kanu said that the government has warned producers of fake drugs and beverages to desist from such unwholesome acts that dent  the image of the state and informed that the state government is going to embark on serious enforcement with the security agencies to ensure that such acts are stopped forthwith.

He also warned motorists, including security  personnel to desist from driving against  traffic, saying, that no matter how short the distance  or  the type of emergency you  might find yourself, nobody should drive against traffic as those found guilty would be prosecuted under extant laws

The commissioner said that the state government is intentional about addressing the housing issues in and around the state capital.

He disclosed that there are four housing projects that would take off soon; with two of them located  around Umuahia,  one in Aba, while the other is located in Ukwa West.

He said that discussions are ongoing with developers and the affected areas and land-owners.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing,  Mr. Chaka Chukwumereije said that a lot would be happening in the housing sector in the state this year, disclosing that the state government is embarking on housing project that is called the New Umuahia project .

According to him, the new Umuahia is located between Umuahia Tower and Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and it would cover about an area of 2,000 hectares, affecting about 19 communities on  that corridor. He said that the public would be duly informed as soon as the paper works are completed.

Answering questions from journalists , the Special Adviser to the Governor on  Media and  Publicity,  Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma made it clear that the presence of  the illegal motor parts existing at  Isi-gate will soon be a thing of the past .

He said the ban on one- way driving is still in force as no group of persons are exempted from the ban.

Also, the General Manager, Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr. Kingsley Agomuo said that the planned relocation of illegal traders from Isigate to the newly acquired site at the Relief Market at Umunze -Okwulaga Afara would happen soon.

He added that the Bus terminal at the Abia Tower axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express- way would soon under- go renovation to serve as park for heavy duty trucks.

 

