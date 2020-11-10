Emirates Airlines has announced it has resumed daily flight operations on the Lagos to Dubai route.

The airline said the daily flight service became effective on November 1 from the initial four times weekly operated by the airline.

Nigerian travelers to Dubai are required to present a negative COVID 19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before flight departure.

Emirates became the first airline to offer to cover medical expenses and quarantine costs of passengers that contract coronavirus during their trip.

According to the airline, the free global COVID-19 cover is effective for passengers traveling from July 23 to December 31 and will remain valid for 31 days from the time of departure even if passengers travel to another city.

“This means Emirates passengers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination, ” the airline said in a statement.

“The free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs is further complemented by the comprehensive set of measures that Emirates has put in place at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its passengers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all passengers.”