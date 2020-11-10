OBINNA EZUGWU

The Dangote Group has reacted to reports that the federal government granted it exclusive export waiver despite persisting border closure.

The Group’s Chief, Branding and Communications, Anthony Chiejina, described the claim as misleading and mischievous in a statement on Tuesday.

A report by Bloomberg claimed that the Federal Government had granted a sole waiver to export cement to neighbouring countries.

Lead, Digital Marketing, and Communications at Dangote Group, Adedamola Adeniyi, in a statement on Tuesday, quoted Mr Chiejina as explaining that Dangote Cement was not the only beneficiary of the presidential approval to move goods across the land borders.

According to him, BUA Group and a gas company have also received presidential approval to move goods across the land borders.

Mr Chiejina added that the report was misleading and mischievous, “because it focused only on Dangote Cement as the sole beneficiary of the partial special dispensation”.

“Dangote Cement is a publicly quoted company and complies strictly with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) full disclosure clauses and regularly update transparently our transactions to our shareholders and it is disheartening that such honest disclosure is being interpreted negatively,” he said.

“Contrary to reports by Bloomberg that Dangote Cement was granted sole approval to export cement through the land borders, information has emerged that other companies also got approval to export through the land borders.

“Nigerian Customs Service has reportedly revealed that BUA Group and a gas company have also received presidential approval to move goods across the land borders.

“Joseph Attah, the spokesperson for Nigerian Customs Service, was said to have clarified on phone from Lagos.

“Dangote Cement and other companies in July, 2020 got partial special dispensation to export their products with certain sequence of crossing at Ilela land border in Sokoto State and Ohumbe land border in Ogun State,” the company clarified