Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has urged urges Nigerian rice millers to embrace the bank’s backward integration initiative for paddy production.

Emefiele gave the urge while inaugurating Gerawa Rice Mill in Kano on Tuesday.

He emphasized that achieving food security remained critical for any developing economy.

“Food security remains a cardinal deliverable for every developing economy as it serves as the fulcrum of many other economic development indices,” he said.

The governor noted that revamped Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) will facilitate grading, sorting, quality assurance and storage infrastructure for key agricultural commodities, while assuring millers of collaboration in boosting the rice value chain in the country.

