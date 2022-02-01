Mr.Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc, has been appointed to the FBN Holdings Board.

The bank announced the appointment in a notification posted on the NGX site on Tuesday.

Omotayo-Owotuga, who was the Group Executive Director, Finance & Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc), joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director following the approval of his appointment by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the notification said.

The appointment is coming on the heels of the emergence of Mr. Femi Otedola, former owner of Forte Oil, as single majority shareholder of the bank.

According to the notification, “In accordance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rule book, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public of the appointment of Mr Julius Omotayo-Owotuga, as a Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings Plc. The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga is currently the Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc. JB is a Finance expert with huge experience in Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Internal Controls, General Administration, Procurement, and Information Technology.

“While at Forte, he was a member of the Executive Management Team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player. He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating and divestment initiatives. Prior to joining Forte Oil Plc, he had responsibility for the Asset and Liabilities Management function at the Africa Finance Corporation.

“He is a KPMG trained finance professional who possesses extensive investment experience spanning Financial Services, Power and Oil & Gas sectors with a proven track record of significant achievements. His two decades work experience spans blue chip companies such as KPMG; Standard Chartered Bank; Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Forte Oil Plc, MBC International Bank (Now First Bank of Nigeria Limited) and Geregu Power Plc.”