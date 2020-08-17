OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has accused Southern Kaduna leaders for instigating killings in the area because they want to be settled.

Southern Kaduna has continued to experience killings of genocidal proportions in the hands of those mostly identified as Fulani herdsmen.

The governor’s comments comes following an allegation by the leaders, including a lawmaker representing Zagon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Magaji, that he is taking sides with the Fulani in the crisis.

The governor who spoke on Channels TV Sunday politics, dismissed the leaders as criminals who don’t deserve his attention.

“I have no time for nonsense. I will not appease criminals. I will not appease idle people who have nothing to do but to raise a spectre of genocide,” the governor said in the interview as quoted by Punch.

“They do that to get money into their bank accounts and get donations from abroad instead of standing up. Anyone that is moderate; anyone that is promoting peaceful co-existence between various ethnic groups is considered a sellout.

“And a governor like me, who does not appease them because they are used to being appeased, they cause troubles, they organise these killings and then, their leaders are invited by the governor, they wine and dine and they are given brown envelopes. That’s what they have been doing for 20 years.

“And we came into office and we said no more, nobody who does not encourage peaceful co-existence will have access to the governor or the Government House. I have no time for them. I am using the security agents to carefully mark them and when we accumulate enough evidence, we will get them and put them before a judge.

“Most of the people saying that have no means of livelihood; they were living off the governments. The governments before us were paying them money every month, they called it peace money. We stopped it. This is why they say I am taking sides. Whatever they say, I take it. I am the governor of the state. If they don’t abuse me, who will they abuse?

“But let the facts speak for themselves. Let them contradict any fact that we say. We have the facts. We have the security agencies. We have information more than any of them and we know what we are doing and we know what we are spending to try keep Southern Kaduna safe.

“For years, every Commission of Inquiry said there should be a permanent military base in Southern Kaduna. We established it. There have been service chiefs from Southern Kaduna in the military base.

“But now they have come up with other things because the money they got during the election is exhausted and they can say whatever they want to say. But I want everyone to know this very clear – I will not appease trouble-maker, I will not tolerate people that incite. I will map them, we will arrest and prosecute them, that’s my style, I obey the rule of law.”