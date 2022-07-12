Ekiti police, vigilantes nab three kidnappers in forest

Police in Ekiti State, on Monday, said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested three suspected kidnappers terrorising parts of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, said the RRS operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, nabbed the suspected kidnappers inside a forest in Ijan Ekiti in the Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

This came on the heels of the arrest of two men by RRS operatives at Ido Ekiti in the Ido/Osi council area of the state over alleged high-profile kidnappings in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in a statement, identified the new suspects as 38-year-old Musa, 25-year-old Ali and 19-year-old Suleiman.

“As part of the deliberate effort of the command to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements, RRS operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, trailed and arrested three suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti,” he said.

“The arrested suspects, during interrogation, confessed to have been engaged in a series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State, including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere Ekiti.

“The suspects further disclosed that their syndicate comprises seven men with four others currently at large.

“Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.”