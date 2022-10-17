After swearing in, Oyebanji freezes Ekiti accounts, warns banks

Biodun Oyebanji, new governor of Ekiti State, has announced the freezing of the state government’s accounts.

Oyebanji whose government was inaugurated on Sunday, assured the people of the state that he would deliver on his campaign promises to position the state for peace and prosperity despite the present challenges.

Oyebanji won the June 18 governorship election, and was inaugurated by the state Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, shortly after his deputy, Monisade Afuye, was inaugurated.

Among the dignitaries at the inauguration were the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; three former governors of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ayodele Fayose, and Adeniyi Adebayo, who is the current Minister of Trade; former Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; and former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, and Abayomi Olonisakin.

Others included Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau), Zamfara State former governor, Abdulazeez Yari; and Osun State Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi.

Oyebanji said, “As I assume leadership of our dear state before God and this distinguished audience today, it is indeed an emotional and historic moment for me that destiny has now placed upon my shoulders the onerous task of furthering the journey to the actualisation of Ekiti prosperity; which was, and remains, our core mandate.

“My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunities, peace and progress; a land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety; a land of honour where integrity matters.”

The governor added that his goal was to build on the progress made by the previous administration by “ensuring that all our children can access free and qualitative basic education up to the senior secondary school 3, with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market.

Also speaking on the occasion, Tinubu, who lauded Ekiti people for voting for Oyebanji in the June 18 governorship election, assured the people that the governor would not let the state down.

He also urged the electorate in the state to continually support the APC in all elections, particularly the forthcoming 2023 polls.

He said, “Shine your eyes and prevent vote riggers from stealing your votes. Do not forget your Permanent Voter Cards. Someone will say he is Abubakar Atiku while another will say he is Peter Obi, if they come to you, tell them you don’t know them. Tell them the only person you know is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has retained Yinka Oyebode as his Chief Press Secretary.

Oyebode was the CPS to the immediate past governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, during his first and second terms.

A statement by the Head of Service, Bamidele Agbede, on Sunday titled, ‘Appointment of CPS, said, “The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Mr Oyebode as the CPS to the Governor. The appointment takes immediate effect”.

The governor has also appointed an academic, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement on Sunday by Oyebode, titled ‘Appointment of the SSG, said, “The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Oyebode, in another statement titled, “Freezing of state government accounts”, said the governor had also frozen the accounts of the state government with immediate effect.

The CPS said, “All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive”.