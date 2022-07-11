NDLEA arrests suspected terror suspect who fled Kuje prison

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Suleiman Sidi, a wanted terror suspect who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja, following an attack on the facility by insurgents on Tuesday night.

Sidi was arrested at Area 1 Motorpark in Abuja, on Monday.

Femi Babafemi, spokesman of the NDLEA, said this in a statement on Monday.

The spokesman said three “wraps” of cannabis were found on him when he was searched.

“The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday 11th July at Area 1 motor-park, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state,” he said.

“During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.”