Gunmen release abducted Ekiti Catholic priest

Gunmen who abducted Rev Father Micheal Olofinlade, a Catholic priest in Ekiti State, have freed him.

Olofinlade was released by his captors late Tuesday evening.

Details of his release are still sketchy at the moment.

Olafinlade, the Parish Priest of St George Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State, was kidnapped while returning to his base in Omu Ekiti, after a pastoral assignment in the state capital Ado

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Rev Felix Ajakaiye had solicited prayers for the quick and safe release of Father Olofinlade.