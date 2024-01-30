Gunmen abduct school children in Ekiti

Connect with us

Gunmen abduct schoolchildren in Ekiti
British minister of Nigerian origin suspended for calling Israel’s actions on Gaza genocide

Police nab five suspected kidnappers in Imo

Arochukwu Ezeship ascendency tussle resolved

Omoyele, others, harp on new approach to human resources management

Osun hunters group disowns alleged killer of PDP stalwart in Ejigbo

Alex Otti says ongoing road projects in Aba will be completed soon

Abia govt presents staff of office to newly crowned Eze Aro

Radio houses in Osun urged to operate without prejudice, comply with laws

Niger Delta ministry, NDDC of no use to region - Amb. Keshi

Gunmen on Monday, abducted an undisclosed number of schoolchildren in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Ekititrends sharing video of the attacked school bus in a post via its X account on Tuesday, said the incident involved students from Apostolic Faith School who were allegedly kidnapped on Monday while traveling from Emure Ekiti to Eporo Ekiti on their school bus yesterday evening.

Similarly, on Monday, two traditional rulers in Ekiti State were reportedly killed by gunmen.

The incident occurred between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area.

The victims, identified as the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area, were attacked while returning from a meeting.

The police are yet to react to both incidents.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

