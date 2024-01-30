Gunmen abduct school children in Ekiti

Gunmen on Monday, abducted an undisclosed number of schoolchildren in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Ekititrends sharing video of the attacked school bus in a post via its X account on Tuesday, said the incident involved students from Apostolic Faith School who were allegedly kidnapped on Monday while traveling from Emure Ekiti to Eporo Ekiti on their school bus yesterday evening.

Similarly, on Monday, two traditional rulers in Ekiti State were reportedly killed by gunmen.

The incident occurred between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area.

The victims, identified as the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area, were attacked while returning from a meeting.

The police are yet to react to both incidents.

