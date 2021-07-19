By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the Muslim Ummah celebrate eid-el Kabir, Osun state government says it has put in place measures to control traffic in Osogbo, the state capital anticipation of increase in volume of vehicular traffic that may occured during the festive period.

This is contained in a release issued and signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Transports, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday

According to him, the measure is to ensure free flow of vehicular movement within the Osogbo metropolis.

He said the measures became even more necessary in view of the closure of the Olaiya intersection due to ongoing construction of the Iconic Olaiya Flyover.

“In line with the existing traffic management plan, intercity commercial bus operators are to use the motor park at Aiyegbaju market for passengers’ loading and offloading activities instead of the unauthorized park being operated presently opposite First Bank at Aregbe along Osogbo – Gbongan Road” he said .

Olaniyan said the general public, commuters, leadership and members of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the State Government in ensuring that the measures put in place to reduce traffic congestion and ensure free flow of traffic before, during and after the festive period are complied with.

He said, “as part of the traffic management measures put in place, members of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) marshalls have been engaged to complement the efforts of the Osun State Traffic Marshalls O’TRAM for effective traffic control at the following traffic flash points:

Lameco Roundabout, Osogbo

Oke Onitea Junction, Osogbo

Ojutu Bridge, Ilobu Road,

Approach to November 27 Bridge at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to completing the ongoing Olaiya Flyover within the Nine months duration promised during the flag off ceremony on February 18 2021.

He also wished the Muslim faithfuls and the entire citizen’s of the state happy Eid el Kabir celebration.