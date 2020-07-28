OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s federal government has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July as public holidays to mark 2020 year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

He called on Muslims to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.