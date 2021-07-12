Every 12th of July is a nostalgic reminiscence of a divine intervention in humanity, providentially domiciled in the ancient town of Ikire, a special gift of unquantifiable value from the most high, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Omo Oyinbo Dudu, Ewu Ni Winrin.

From birth to adulthood, the iconic administrator has exhibited resilience and doggedness to weather every storm with great triumph, leading those coming behind with enviable trait of courage and determination.

The postulation of an inspirational writer, Israelmore Ayivor, implicitly captures the life of this pundit. ” Leaders show examples. They have something to offer and they’ll offer it by the process of how they got it. Anyone who has no examples to show may not lead better”.

Olugboyega Benedict Alabi, a leader of a virile line-up, leading from the front with zeal, inspiring from the middle with passion and defending from the back with vigour.

A trailblazer of rare sagacity, shrewd and thorough. Indeed, your significant impacts on many lives around you have shown the degree of your resoluteness and determination to change your spot and the world at large.

May you celebrate more of this special day with uncommon favour of God, as you continue to selflessly serve humanity.

Happy 56th Birthday Your Excellency, our General, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Deputy Governor, State of Osun.

Olaniyi Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media