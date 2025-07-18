Education minister applauds Tinubu for renaming UNIMAID after Buhari

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for honouring the late President Muhammadu Buhari by renaming the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as Muhammadu Buhari University of Maiduguri.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the ministry’s Director of Press, Boriowo Folasade, Alausa described the gesture as a fitting tribute to Buhari’s legacy.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the education sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late President’s legacy will be permanently enshrined,” Alausa said.

He commended Tinubu’s decision, noting that it reflects “deep empathy and respect” as well as a belief in education as the foundation for national development.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the path of national renewal that Buhari championed,” he added.

According to the minister, the renaming of the university underscores the administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.

Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s resolve to uphold the values of service, integrity, and excellence exemplified by both the late President Buhari and President Tinubu.

The announcement was made by Tinubu during a special session of the expanded Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in honour of Buhari.

The event drew national leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, governors, ministers, and the Head of Service of the Federation, who all paid glowing tributes to the late president.