Ondo landlord masterminds abduction, murder of two AAUA students – Police

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a landlord and two others for allegedly orchestrating the abduction and gruesome murder of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Akure, where he detailed the command’s recent breakthroughs in crime investigations.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Abah John Friday and his 19-year-old female companion, Okah Andrel Eloho. According to the police, the two were abducted on June 20, 2025, and later killed in a plot allegedly masterminded by Friday’s landlord, Mr Oladele Femi.

Lawal said the command swung into action after receiving a petition dated June 24 from G.O. Omoedu & Co., legal representatives of Emmanuel Peter, a resident of Shagari Village, Akure, who raised the alarm over the disappearance of his younger brother, Friday, and his friend, Eloho.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched an intensive investigation. Forensic tracking led the team to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38,” Lawal explained.

Mubarak, upon interrogation, confessed that he bought the phone from one Ojo Michael. The police arrested Michael in Aramoko-Ekiti, where they also recovered a Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims.

During questioning, Michael admitted to being directly involved in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the students. He also revealed that the crime was masterminded by Mr Oladele Femi, the landlord of the male victim.

According to the police, Mr Femi had contracted Michael and another accomplice, identified only as Kola (who is currently on the run), to carry out the criminal act. The suspects reportedly forced a transfer of N800,000 from Friday’s account while he was held captive.

Tragically, Michael also confessed to raping Ms Eloho, whom he recognised, before executing both her and Friday to prevent identification. Their bodies were dumped at different locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

Following a confession by Mr Femi, police were able to recover the remains of Ms Eloho in a bush near Ode-Ekiti. Her body has been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. Efforts are ongoing to locate Friday’s remains, which are believed to have been dumped in a river.

Commissioner Lawal described the incident as a “tragic reminder of the brutality of premeditated crimes and the devastating consequences of betrayal and greed.”

He added, “The victims, young and promising undergraduates, were senselessly raped and murdered in cold blood. We are committed to ensuring justice is served.”