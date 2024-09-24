Edo election: APC has destroyed democracy in Nigeria – Secondus

Prince Uche Secondus, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the President Bola Tinubu led All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying democracy in Nigeria.

The former PDP chairman noted that the 2027 elections may never come to fruition, as the APC has destroyed and buried democracy in the country.

Secondus who said this in a statement on Tuesday, signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, in reaction to Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, also accused the APC of orchestrating a plan to ground Nigeria through misgovernance.

According to him, all indications suggest that the ruling party is on a mission to destroy democracy in Nigeria.

Secondus noted that what occurred in Edo State over the weekend was “electoral fraud, conducted with no regard for the rule of law or respect for voters.”

He said, “From the results of all the off-cycle elections conducted in Imo, Kogi, and Edo States, the Mahmoud Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission has shown no remorse for the disgraceful conduct of the 2023 election, which threw Nigeria under the bus.

“With the shameless boast by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, that they will apply the Edo template in other forthcoming off-cycle elections in Ondo and Anambra States, it is clear that 2027 may not even happen, as the ruling party’s agenda is to create a one-party state by silencing the opposition.

“The beauty of democracy lies in opposing voices that check the ruling party, but the APC is set to ruin Nigeria with their misrule and won’t tolerate dissenting views.

“Nigeria’s democracy is teetering on the edge because of election rigging. If the Edo election stands, it will be difficult to conduct future elections in Nigeria.

“The manipulation of the Edo election was blatant, beginning with the harassment and arrest of opposition leaders, as well as the compromise of key players, such as security agencies and electoral officials. The world is watching the disgrace we bring to this beautiful system of government, which other nations use to stabilise and develop their countries.”

