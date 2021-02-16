OBINNA EZUGWU

National Chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has welcomed the historic emergence of Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first female and African Director General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Secondus who reacted to the news of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Mr. Ike Abonyi, noted that it’s the most suiting news for a trouble nation in search of its soul due to poor leadership.

The PDP chairman said that the victory the former Finance Minister in the highly contested global position mirrors the greatness of tomorrow’s Nigeria notwithstanding the failure of today’s political leaders

He said that Okonjo-Iweala’s victory is a reward for hardwork and commitment to excellence as she demonstrated in all positions she held nationally and internationally.

“This savoring news coming at this time that the nation is witnessing her worse due to leadership failure is relieving and hope rising that a greater tomorrow awaits this land,” he said.

Prince Secondus noted that Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s victory coming shortly after the re- election of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, gladdens particularly the PDP who had brought Nigeria’s best heads into government.

The PDP boss however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for putting aside political sentiment in backing both Adesina and Okonjo-Iweala for the exalted international jobs.

Prince Secondus also commended the international community particularly the ECOWAS and the African Union, AU, for showing brotherhood when it was highly needed.

He prayed God to grant our daughter all she will need, wisdom, the intellect and discerning mind to lead the World trade.