Hardship: Gov Adeleke reduces work days for Osun civil servants, extends palliative support
Published

3 hours ago

on

Hardship: Gov Adeleke reduces work days for Osun civil servants, extends palliative support

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in response to high transportation costs, on Tuesday approved re-scheduled working days for various categories of civil servants, and an extension of payment of palliatives for public servants for the next two months.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed .

According to the statement, the approval was contained in a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, and was in pursuance of Governor Adeleke’s commitment to the well-being of workers, as well as a response to the present economic situation in the Country.

By this Circular, therefore, and until another directive is given, the working day schedules for Public Servants in the State have been approved as follow:

Public Servants on GL.01 to GL.10 – Three days a week
Public Servants on GL12 to GL.17 – Four days a week

The Circular further noted that these arrangements exclude those on essential duties such as medical personnel, security officers, political office holders and Accounting Officers.

“It is also important to note that arrangement as to which days each public servant in the above categories will be at work shall be arranged by the Accounting Officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government,” the statement added.

“The Governor has also graciously approved the continuation of payment of the agreed palliatives to public servants in the state for the next two months pending the commencement of the new minimum wage.

“All Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of governments, including Local Governments, were further directed to comply.”

