The executive chairmen of local governments in Osun State, under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, declaring that his achievements have already qualified him for a second term in office.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde (Chairman), Hon. Lukman Afolabi (Secretary), and Hon. Ajibola Dada (Publicity Secretary) of the association.

According to the communiqué, all 30 elected executive chairmen across the local governments, including the Area Office in Modakeke, are firmly behind Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid.

The chairmen, all elected under the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pledged unwavering loyalty to the governor, insisting that no amount of political intimidation from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) would derail his second-term ambition.

The communiqué reads:

> “The Osun State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), under the leadership of Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde (Chairman), Hon. Lukman Afolabi (Secretary), and Hon. Ajibola Dada (Publicity Secretary), hereby resolves as follows:

All the chairmen across the 30 local governments, including the Area Office, are solidly behind our amiable Governor, Senator (Dr.) Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

We are committed to working tirelessly to ensure his second-term victory.

We commend his remarkable achievements in transforming Osun State, despite intimidation from the opposition APC.

His continuity in office beyond 2026 is non-negotiable.

All local government workers are steadfastly in support of Governor Adeleke and will not be deterred by any political intimidation.

The current challenges facing the local governments are temporary and will soon be resolved.

Our loyalty to His Excellency remains absolute, and no political vendetta can prevent his re-election.

We appreciate the resilience of Osun workers and citizens who continue to support this administration despite political harassment from the opposition.”

The ALGON leadership also urged the people of Osun State to remain vigilant against the antics of the APC, assuring that Governor Adeleke remains committed to prioritizing the welfare of the people and improving the lives of citizens across the state.