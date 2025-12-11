Osun Pathfinder Team pledges unwavering support for Gov. Adeleke as Accord Party flag bearer

The socio-political movement, Osun Pathfinder Team, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his emergence as the Accord Party governorship candidate, pledging unalloyed support for his re-election bid in 2026.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Thursday and jointly signed by its State Coordinator, Hon. Diti Aluko, and Secretary, Sola Akinleye, the group described Adeleke’s nomination as a historic milestone, signaling a new era of divine alignment and political clarity for the people of Osun State.

The Pathfinder Team hailed Accord Party not merely as a political platform but as “God’s chosen avenue” for preserving and expanding the Imole legacy. They credited Adeleke’s leadership with transformational progress in infrastructure, workers’ welfare, education, health, digital innovation, rural development, and transparent governance.

“His emergence as the Accord Party candidate reaffirms the people’s trust in his leadership and the collective desire for sustained development,” the group said.

Reaffirming their loyalty, the team declared, “Where our Principal goes, we go; his decision is our direction, his platform is our political home, and his victory is our collective assignment.” They pledged to intensify grassroots mobilization, sensitization, and engagement ahead of the 2026 polls.

The chairman of the forum of coordinators across the state’s 30 local governments, Hon. Felix Oladele, reiterated the team’s commitment to ensuring Adeleke’s victory, noting that the movement’s core mission aligns with good governance, which the Governor’s administration is delivering.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Hon. Lukman Afolabi, urged members not to relent, emphasizing Adeleke’s achievements through ongoing and completed developmental projects across Osun State.

The Pathfinder Team concluded that their loyalty and efforts in 2026 will surpass those of 2022, ensuring a resounding re-election victory for Governor Adeleke under the Accord Party banner.