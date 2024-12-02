Ede Day: Gov. Adeleke to host other govs, dignitaries, as committee X-ray activities 

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke will on Saturday, 7th December, 2024 play host to fellow governors in his hometown, Ede, for the grand finale of Ede Day 2024.

Speaking, at a press conference held to herald this year’s annual Ede Day in Ede, the chairman Central Planning Committee, Hon. Lukman Afolabi (Abere Soose) said no fewer than three governors will join Governor Adeleke in celebrating the occasion.

Afolabi stated that grand finale of Ede day 2024 will hold on December 7, at Ede Mega School, and will be attended by notable dignitaries from home and abroad, including Dr. Deji Adeleke; the CEO of Matrix, Alliyu Kabiru, among others.

He said they will be fund raising of N5 billion for the development of the ancient town, which includes renovating the Ede town hall and proposed construction of a new town hall.

According to him, “The grand finale of Ede Day 2024 will take place on Saturday, December 7, at Ede Mega School, and will be graced by notable dignitaries from home and abroad.

“Our father and philanthropist, the Messiah of the town, Dr. Deji Adeleke, the CEO of Matrix, Alliyu Kabiru, Hon. Bamidele Salam, and Senators in the state will be in attendance.

“Alhaja Ramata Adisa, one of the most illustrious daughters of this town, and other notable sons and daughters from across the globe will also be present.

“We thank God for the opportunity to receive the royal father of the day, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Larooye ll, and the newly Olujudo of Ido Osun, Oba Jokotola Olayinka Tunde.

“Our celebrations began with a thanksgiving service yesterday, Sunday. Today, Monday, a press conference and special prayers.

“The rest of the week’s activities include a walk for life from Oja Timi and a health talk on Tuesday, the grand finale of the Education Summit on Wednesday, the final football competition at Ede Polytechnic on Thursday, and a Jummat service followed by a peace walk by Ede Youth on Friday.”