Gov. Abiodun tasks youths on commitment to economic development

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ogun State Government has assured of its commitment to creating an enabling environment for corps members to explore their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the State.

Addressing the 2024 Batch C Stream 1   Corp members,  the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Swearing-in ceremony at Sagamu International Stadium, described as vital, the roles youths play, as drivers of economic, social, and political development.

Represented by his Commissioner for  Sports Development , Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, Abiodun ,he commended the National Youth Service Corps for its consistent efforts in sustaining this noble initiative, saying the implementation of citizen-friendly policies and programmes by the Scheme has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life, especially among rural dwellers.

The Governor maintained that Ogun State remains a leader in youth development and empowerment, as it reflected in the robust job creation, poverty alleviation, and food security initiatives, submitting that his efforts are part of a deliberate strategy to foster prosperity, particularly for the youth, and to ensure the continued progress of the state.

He stated further that the laudable activities of the NYSC underscore its enduring relevance, highlights the foresight of its founding fathers in establishing an institution that serves as a catalyst for national unity and development just as he  encouraged the leadership of the NYSC to continue rendering invaluable services to the nation and humanity at large.

“Your reports of seamless adjustment to the regimented camp life, as well as the prevailing peace and tranquility in the camp, underscore your readiness to adapt and overcome future challenges.”

“Discipline and adaptability will serve as a testament to your character long after your service year. I am confident that you are well-prepared to make Ogun State proud through your dedication and contributions in your host communities and places of primary assignment”, the Governor advised.

In her remarks, , the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Olayinka Diana Nasamu, while appreciating the Dapo Abiodun led administration for the numerous support and attention the scheme had received, noted that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme would equip the Corps members with various skills during and after the orientation exercise.

She appealed to the new Corp members to learn at least two skills for their self-reliance, which would ultimately make them employers of labour, submitting that white collar jobs are becoming increasingly scarce.

The NYSC state Coordinator further advised them to identify with the needs of their host communities during the service year and work towards addressing them, saying greater rewards await the best Corps member who makes positive impact(s).

