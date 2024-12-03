Police nab Akwa Ibom man for stealing five children

Police in Akwa Ibom State has arrested a man identified as Promise Boniface, for allegedly stealing five children from a family in Obio Ibiono Local Government Area.

The suspect, along with other suspects apprehended for various crimes, was paraded yesterday at the State Police Command headquarters in Uyo.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, disclosed that the stolen children were rescued unharmed and reunited with their parents. According to the CP, Boniface was intercepted after a hot chase involving local villagers and police operatives. The motorcycle used for the crime was also recovered.

Boniface, when questioned, claimed he found the children stranded in the rain and decided to take them. However, he admitted, “It is condition that led me to do it. This is my first time of doing this.”

On November 27, 2024, police operatives engaged armed men attempting to kidnap a man along the Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Highway. A gunfight ensued, leading to the death of one suspect, while others fled on a motorcycle. Recovered items included a cut-to-size AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and suspected charms.

Acting on credible intelligence, police raided a gun-making factory where firearms were being fabricated and sold to criminals. One suspect, David Nse Emmanuel, was arrested, while other family members involved fled. Recovered items included: Seven single-barrel guns. Five double-barrel guns. A steel double-trigger pistol and Materials used for fabricating firearms

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fugitives and trace customers.

Several suspects were also paraded for armed robbery and vehicle theft. Among them were:

Joshua Linus, Isaac Archibong, and Christian Archibong: Arrested for robbing a POS operator and stealing business money and valuables.

A gang of five men in Aba, Abia State, arrested for hijacking a black Toyota Camry. Recovered items included three locally made pistols and charms.

Kingsley Ernest Nelson, a repeat offender, caught with stolen vehicles and fake car documents.

Recovered vehicles include: A black Toyota Corolla (registration ETN 674AA). A Toyota Sienna (registration DUU 692NZ). A Toyota Rav4 (registration ETN 676AA). CP’s Assurance.

CP Eribo reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating crime, maintaining Akwa Ibom’s status as one of Nigeria’s safest states. “We will continue to protect lives and property, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents,” he assured.

Investigations into all cases are ongoing, and suspects will be charged in court.