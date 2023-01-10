Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, alias AnyiChuks, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has concluded arrangements to inaugurate his campaign council ahead of the governorship election coming up in March.

Abia Onyike, director, media and publicity, AnyiChuks Grassroot Support Organization, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Onyike said the party is optimistic about winning the state governorship elections in the 13 LGAs of the state and deliver its candidates from the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections.

“We salute our teeming members for their large turn-out in the recent zonal rallies of the PDP held at the Central, North and South Senatorial Districts which led to the mobilization and galvanization of party faithfuls during the New Year celebrations,” Onyike added.

According to him, “The massive turn-outs of the party faithfuls in the zonal rallies held at Oriuzor, Ezzamgbo and Itim Edda were indications that Ebonyi citizens were ready to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general Elections.

“We also salute our leader, the Governorship candidate of our great party, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi for the numerous gifts he made to Ebonyi people, across party lines during the Yuletide.

“The office of the Guber candidate had shared over 150 cows to Ebonyi dignitaries, leaders and stakeholders across party lines during the festive period.

“In the same vein, over 55, 000 bags of rice and other items were shared to Ebonyians for the New Year largesse.

“We may recall that presentation of gifts during the Christmas and New Year Celebrations have been part of the annual gestures of Dr Odii for the past 20 years of his life.

“Moreover, as part of his Social Responsibility as an entrepreneur, he had used the platform of Ebele & AnyiChuks Foundation to reach out to Ebonyians in their greater numbers, through the provision of over 2000 scholarships, building of more than 150 residential houses and other forms of succor to the needy in the larger society.”