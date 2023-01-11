We won't accept election postponement, Afenifere vows

Apex Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, has said it won’t accept the idea of postponing the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold between February and March this year.

Comrade Jare Ajayi, national publicity secretary of Afenifere, warned that whoever may be thinking of postponing or altering the elections’ calendar should know that such a thing would not be accepted.

Ajayi, however, welcomed the assurance by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that the elections would hold in all parts of Nigeria.

He said, “But we feel that there is the need to let anyone thinking of postponement or cancellation of the elections that such a thing is and will remain unacceptable, no matter the reason. We recall that in 2015, there was insecurity too to the extent that some local government areas, specifically in Borno State, were in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists. Yet elections were held. There was also insecurity in 2019 and elections were not stopped.

“In Nigeria, there is often the tendency to fly a kite. Most of the time, such kites are on policies or steps that were usually not in the best interest of the Nigerian public. This is why it is very important to sound this note of warning without any ambiguity. This is why we are stating clearly that Nigerians are prepared for the elections just as the whole world is awaiting the elections. Nothing whatsoever should alter the schedule or cause postponement let alone cancellation”.

Afenifere noted that INEC had given its commitment to conduct the best elections in line with the demand of President Muhammadu Buhari.