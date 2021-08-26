OBINNA EZUGWU

The government of Ebonyi State has denied donating lands to the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government for the establishment of cattle ranches for herdsmen.

The denial comes after presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, listed Ebonyi as one of the states that have received money from the federal government for the establishment of ranches for herders.

Shehu’s disclosure had triggered angry reactions from various individuals in the Southeast who accused the state governor, Dave Umahi of trying to mortgage the future of the state for selfish interest.

However, reacting to Shehu’s assertion in a statement by Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Umahi said the Ebonyi government never at any time received any money for ranching in the State and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state.

The statement said: “We have received the news making the rounds that Ebonyi State is among the States in the Federation that has received the sum of 6 billion naira each for ranching as attributed to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu while responding to questions on Channels Television on Wednesday night and we wish to clarify as follows:

“That Ebonyi State Government never at any time received any money for ranching in the State and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state.

“That should any Ebonyian opt to engage in personal ranching, Ebonyians should see such venture as a personal decision of such person who must use his/her land for the purpose.

“This is because Ebonyi State Government has continued to maintain that there is no land for ranching in the state and it is not about reneging from the decision.”