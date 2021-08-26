OBINNA EZUGWU

Suspended national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has alleged that the crisis rocking the opposition party is being fuelled by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which it said, is using moles to instigate problems for the party.

Secondus who made the allegation in a statement by his media office, signed by Ike Abonyi, also denied what he called series of falsehoods flying around to the effect that he was shopping for court judgment to remain at the helm of the party’s affairs.

“The attention of the media office of Prince Uche Secondus has been drawn to a scandalous blackmail going that he is shopping for court order,” the statement said.

“This fake and unfounded news is being propagated by the known enemies of PDP working in liaison with some APC elements determined to destroy the party.

“Every discerning mind following events in PDP knows those behind crisis in the party and how determined they are to ensure that peace eludes it to the desires and satisfaction of ruling party they are working for.

“The media office is privy to an alliance these anti- PDP forces have entered with critical persons in the government to ensure that peace efforts in PDP is undermined.

“Members of the public particularly patriotic PDP members are therefore advised to watch out for more blackmailing stories from these groups and treat them as fake news.”