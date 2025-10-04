President Tinubu hails Gov. Otti as “miracle worker” in Abia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, as a “miracle worker” for his transformational projects in the state.

The President, represented by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, made the remark during a two-day working visit to Abia, where he declared open the newly remodelled Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia and commissioned the 6.7km six-lane Port Harcourt Road, abandoned for over two decades, alongside six other roads in Aba.

Commissioning the projects on Friday, Tinubu apologised for his absence, citing pressing state matters, but promised to visit Abia in person before the end of the year. He praised the quality of work at the auditorium and the roads, likening Otti’s leadership style to that of the late Dr Michael Okpara, Premier of the defunct Eastern Region.

“Governor Otti, I commend you highly for setting up a place like this in honour of Dr M.I. Okpara. Whether federal or state-owned, what matters is that projects touch the lives of the people. We are happy with what you are doing in Abia State,” Tinubu said.

Governor Otti explained that the auditorium had been in a dilapidated state before his administration began its renovation in late 2023. “By the time you step inside, Your Excellency, you will be happy with the quality of work done,” he told the President.

In Aba, the President commissioned the rehabilitated Port Harcourt Road, originally built by former Imo governor Sam Mbakwe but abandoned for 24 years. Other completed roads unveiled include Ohanko Road, Ndoki Road, Ajiwe Street, Umuatako Street, Nkoro Street Spur, and Gabriel Nwosu Street.

The visit climaxed with a grand reception at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, where Tinubu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ụdọ Kpụ Enyi I of Abia State by the State Council of Traditional Rulers, led by Chairman Eze Linus Nto Mbah.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu commended Otti for “restoring the lost glory of Aba,” noting that Abia people have “taken back their state.” He added:

“Since I arrived at 10 a.m., we have been commissioning projects. From the Michael Okpara Auditorium to the wonder of Port Harcourt Road and other roads across Aba, it is clear your Governor is a gift to Abia. He is a miracle worker, a sound economist, and an experienced leader. By the end of his tenure, the state will be fully recovered.”

The President assured that Abia remains critical to Nigeria’s economic development and pledged federal support for the state and the South-East. He said the removal of fuel subsidy has freed resources for “monumental projects” across the country, including Abia.

Governor Otti, in his speech titled “Rebuilding Enyimba Destiny”, highlighted the economic importance of the commissioned roads, projecting that Aba’s GDP would rise significantly in the medium term. “Over the next 12 months, trade between Aba and other business hubs in Nigeria will likely double,” he said.

The governor appealed for federal assistance in developing a functional rail network for the South-East and South-South, as well as optimising nearby seaports to boost exports.

On the request for the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, raised by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Otti revealed he has engaged the President on the matter and expressed optimism about Kanu’s release “in no distant future.”

Other dignitaries at the events included Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who praised both Tinubu’s subsidy reforms and Otti’s use of resources to deliver infrastructure, as well as Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Labour Party Caucus leader Hon. Ginger Onwusigwe, and acting Labour Party National Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha.

They commended Otti for his performance, with many stressing that he has already earned himself a second term in office.