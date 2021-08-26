By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Osun State chapter, has rejoiced with the state government, the citizens and the founding fathers of the state on the occasion of 30th creation anniversary.

The union in a release issued and signed by Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade ‘Dele Aina, the chairman and secretary respectively, applauded the founding fathers for the brilliant initiative of creating the state.

Osun NUP congratulated the past administrators and governors of the state for successfully planting the germinated seeds of development in the state, adding that the efforts of the founding fathers in ensuring the seeds of development germinated well cannot be underestimated.

The pensioners also congratulated governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his tremendous effort in putting smiles on the faces of the founding fathers by prompt payment of their pension arrears and entitlements.

Osun NUP acknowledged the roles and the foresight of the founding fathers, administrators and governors in ensuring speedy development and bringing the state to limelight in the comity of other states.

The union used the occasion of the creation anniversary to appeal to governor Oyetola to, as a matter of importance, treat the welfare of the pensioners who are founding fathers of the state with most priority, adding that these aged citizens who have toiled day and night for the development of the state should be made happy always by the government.