The Department of State Services has paraded 11 men and a woman arrested during raid by its men on the home of Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator in the early hours of Thursday.

The raid which happened at about 1am, resulted in the killing of at least two people, while some occupants of the house, including Igboho’s wife were taken away.

The DSS during the parade, claimed that the suspects were arrested after a “fierce gun battle” with Igboho, who according it, escaped.

The operatives also claimed they recovered a cache of arms and took the suspects to Abuja while Igboho escaped.

They were paraded this night by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

